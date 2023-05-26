KIB to launch biometric payment cards using Zwipe

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) will thus be the first bank to commercially launch a biometric payment card. The new product is developed as part of a collaboration between KIB and Zwipe. Another company involved in the development of this product is Inkript, a partner of Zwipe, who will be in charge of actually producing the cards.
Deema Al Mulaifi, Assistant General Manager of Operations at KIB, stated in the official release that the new card is specifically addressed to the Black Banking segment of KIB customers.
They also added that the new card will provide users with increased convenience and ease of use. For customers to make a POS transaction, they will need to activate their fingerprint. What is more, the new biometric card is said to provide added security that will protect clients against fraud attempts.
The future of biometric cards
Starting in 2017, numerous companies announced their intention to create and distribute credit cards that made use of fingerprint verification as a way of authorising transactions.
According to consumers, the main advantages of using biometric payment cards are correlated with their convenience. As biometric cards can be utilised to make secure payments by using a fingerprint as a means of verification, using PINs or physically inserting the card into a device is no longer needed.
