Kompli-Global launches database for fraud detection and prevention

The system allows for deeper investigation of corporate entities and the individuals connected to those organisations. A key component of the Kompli-Investigate system is Kompli-Konnect a complete and accurate corporate structure data that has collated and reconfigured all of Companies House data since 1986. Kompli-Global linked and connected all directors, owners, companies, and addresses to provide the most accurate and current entity resolution available. Furthermore, it updates all new and changed information and re-maps the entire database every night. In-house experts then overlay known fraud characteristics and suspicious Modus Operandi (MO) scenarios to give risk prognosis for users, as well as alerting entities to criminal activity that fraudsters want to remain hidden.

With this in-house and technological expertise, Kompli-Investigate completes the potentially missing pieces of the fraud prevention puzzle by enabling payments and fintech companies to make connections, before conducting deep due diligence for convictions, allegations of criminality, and associations to adverse events and activity. The result is a report of the facts available in seconds so that entities spot fraudsters or investigate those companies or directors further to ensure they are legitimate and not criminally intent.

Additionally, if a newly registered company is looking to open an account, Kompli-Investigate can flag all connected businesses and individuals to that company. This added investigative tier adds a predictive layer to due diligence and shows companies that are potentially predicated to commit a crime.