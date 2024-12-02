Klarna launches peer-to-peer payment service

The solution enables consumers across 31 European markets to transfer money (EUR) and split bills amongst friends, colleagues and family members. Consumers can connect their bank accounts or credit cards to Wavy and simply generate a payment link when they want to initiate a transfer. This link can be shared via existing social media channels or directly to a Wavy user.

The recipient of the payment does not have to sign up to Wavy to redeem a payment, they can receive it through a bank account. Payment requests can be paid using EU issued credit cards or SOFORT Überweisung and are settled in real-time. The solution uses 3D animated stickers to illustrate the payment purpose.

As a consumer oriented bank, Klarna already serves more than 60 million consumers. In June 2017, it was granted full banking license in Sweden.