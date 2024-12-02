Keystone Bank rolls out mobile banking app

The new app integrates self-service options, including account opening, self-booking and liquidation of fixed deposits, an expanded list of bill-payment options and activation of standing instructions and recurrent future payments.

Other features include a “Switch Card ON/OFF option” which allows users to disable their cards temporarily if missing and re-enable at the click of a button, the “Hide Balance Feature” which is an additional safeguard against third-party viewing and the “Meet Your Relationship Manager Option” that allows users to call or email their account officers right within the app.

Moreover, the app has a Chabot feature (now live on Telegram) that guides users through a wide range of desired transactions step-by-step.