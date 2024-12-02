KCB, Safaricom partner to launch KCB-M-Pesa Account in East Africa

KCB-M-PESA Account will enable customers to get loans using their mobile phones. Customers will also have the option of two fixed savings options, a fixed deposit account and a target savings account.

The product also provides access to instant loan facilities on request. The customer can also save, place standing orders or make fixed deposits on their phones.

In recent news, Fortumo has teamed up with Safaricom to launch carrier billing in Kenya for digital content merchants.