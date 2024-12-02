Kabbage teams with Facebook to help small businesses sell online gift certificates





Small businesses can sign up on www.helpsmallbusiness.com to sell online gift certificates through Kabbage PaymentsTM and choose to automatically list them on Facebook. They can discover more ways to support their business through Facebook’s Business Resource Hub.

Facebook will surface gift-certificate offers from participating local businesses to people on the Facebook mobile app. People can then purchase gift certificates from Kabbage’s site, and may redeem products or services that day or later when it’s best for the business.

All sales generated from gift certificates provided by Kabbage are deposited the next business day, meaning that transactions that are processed by 5 p.m. ET will be deposited in the bank account the following banking day. Any transactions that are processed after 5 p.m. ET will be deposited in the bank account within two banking days.