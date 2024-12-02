Jupiter raises EUR 2 million in top-up funding round





The round was led by UK-based venture capital firm Hummingbird Ventures and US-based Bedrock Capital, and it brings the total funding raised by the company to EUR 24 million.

The startup had previously raised funds from seed investors like Sequoia Capital, 3one4 Capital, Matrix Partners and Beenext.

The company’s new product is expected to offer savings account, investments and lending services to salaried people with an income of over EUR 600 (INR50.000).

Jupiter’s business model is loosely based on UK-based digital mobile-only bank Monzo and Brazil’s Nubank.