JP Morgan to buy Nutmeg

Nutmeg launched in 2012 and now has 140,000 investors and GBP 3.5 billion of assets under management (AUM). This figure has accelerated since 2020, the firm says, with a growth of 70% year on year. Nutmeg offers ready-made risk-targeted investment portfolios that can be accessed via ISA, Junior ISAs, Lifetime ISAs, pensions, and general investment accounts.

It recently launched a new line of portfolios combining active and passively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) powered by JP Morgan Asset Management.