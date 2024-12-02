Jamaican government to spend USD 51 mln on e-procurement

This investment is set to strengthen its public procurement for purchasing and tendering agencies and suppliers. These activities would be automated and integrated in a single portal.

Of the USD 51 million, which is due to be ratified by Jamaica’s parliament, just over USD 31 million will go towards the hosting server and electronic procurement system, scheduled to be in place by July 2015.

Other amounts include USD 1.47 million to be set aside for training, USD 575,000 for a final project evaluation and a project audit costing of just over USD 1 million. Funding is being jointly provided by the Jamaican government and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).