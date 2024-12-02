iZettle raises USD 60 mln Series D, launches iZettle Advance

To support the development and expansion of iZettle Advance and fuel the continued growth of its existing business, iZettle has closed a EUR 60 million Series D funding round led by previous investors Intel Capital and Zouk Capital, with participation from all of iZettles existing institutional investors.

iZettle Advance will gradually be made available throughout iZettles European markets.

From peer-to-peer lending to crowdsourcing, young businesses across Europe are increasingly turning to alternative sources of financing. iZettle users eligible for iZettle Advance will be pre-assessed for financing. Upon approval, users will see funds deposited within days, and payback occurs automatically. So when sales vary, payback varies with it.

In May 2015, iZettle unveiled that is set to provide small businesses with a card reader that enables contactless payments and supports Apple Pay.