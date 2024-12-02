Ivalua and Flucticiel ink new global partnership

With this new partnership, Ivalua strengthens its partners ecosystem, which plays an active role in the status of Ivalua on the large businesses market as well as the mid-market where Ivalua has signed a record number of new deals in 2016.

Through this partnership Flucticiel is integrating Ivalua`s resellers program. Flucticiel will resell the Ivalua platform directly to the French and Canadian markets and deliver Ivalua projects as an implementation partner.

Ivaluas cloud-based software is used by procurement and finance organizations in large. The company offers a single platform solution with highly configurable functionality across all major procurement and finance processes, including performance and risk tracking, sourcing, contracts, procure to pay, invoice automation and analytics.