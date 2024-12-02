Itau Unibanco to launch ion app for Open Banking

The bank’s goal is to win up to 500,000 account holders in 2021 and open the platform to non-account holders in 2022.

July 15 2021 marks the debut of the second phase of Open Banking in Brazil, with the beginning of the sharing of data and banking transactions of individuals and companies between financial institutions. Within the calendar proposed by the Central Bank, other modalities will be incorporated into this new concept by the end of 2021. Among them, the investment area. But, the market is moving to get ahead before this alternative becomes a reality.

This is the case of Itaú Unibanco , which will incorporate the investment aggregator function into the ion, its investment app. The arrival of the resource will allow users to view all their applications on the platform, whether they are within the scope of Itaú or other banks and brokerages.



