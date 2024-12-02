Irish media suppliers switch to electronic invoicing via Pagero

Pagero have been trialling e-invoicing in the Irish media industry in collaboration with Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications Group, and Independent News & Media (INM).

As a result of this initiative, Core are now receiving e-invoices from INM via the Pagero Online Network which are automatically received, matched to bookings and cleared for payment in Core’s financial system without any manual intervention. This enables Account Payables staff to focus on more value add tasks rather than mundane repetitive activities.

Based on the success of this initial project, Core will be reaching out to all their media suppliers in the coming weeks requesting that they switch to electronic invoicing. It is planned to have this system in place for all Core suppliers by July 2018.