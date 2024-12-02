iPayables partners US restaurant for e-invoicing system

The restaurant chain, with over 600 stores has partnered with iPayables in adding an AP automation system.

InvoiceWorks by iPayables will be implemented to help them to enhance accounts payable (AP) and facilitate invoice management. Included in these areas of improvement will be invoice cloning, invoice approval, no loss of invoices and no duplicate invoices.

iPayables specializes in the automation of accounts payable departments, optimizing workflow and streamlining the invoicing / payables process. By using their internet invoicing system (InvoiceWorks), organizations can process invoices electronically, make changes and can track payments all while eliminating phone inquiries, data entry, filing and the scanning of documents.