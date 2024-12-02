IOTA presents the beta version of Firefly e-wallet

Firefly has now achieved beta status and can be checked on the IOTA Testnet. Firefly will form part of an app that seeks to provide consumers with quick access to smart contracts, from DeFi to NFT. The IOTA Foundation has released two new code libraries, Firefly, for the Rust programming language, which developers can use to implement functions in the modular wallet. Secondly, there is ‘Stronghold,' which enables the use of different storage areas to secure confidential data.

To make sending and receiving IOTA easier, the Firefly Beta will provide encrypted backups and reusable addresses. Users can access their wallets from a number of platforms, providing more flexibility in managing funds. Firefly will be incorporated into IOTA 1.5 (Chrysalis), which will be merged into the IOTA mainnet later in 2021.