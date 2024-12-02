Inventx relies on the ndgit API solution in its Open Finance Platform

The collaborative solution provides the foundation for an emerging API-based network, enabling Swiss financial and insurance service providers to connect to fintechs and other third parties, both as service consumers and as service producers.

The ix.OpenFinancePlatform relies on ndgit technology and standardised interfaces (open APIs) to provide the connectivity framework between financial institutions, software partners and fintechs and their services. Enabling them to deploy differentiated customer benefits, it also uses DevOps technologies such as Kubernetes and Docker to deliver automation, lean architectures and scalability.

In the past year, ndgit's European Open Banking Platform was launched by more than 20 banks including digital banks in Switzerland. Its Open Banking projects are supported by global management consultancy Syn-pulse, which brings a wealth of experience implementing open APIs and ecosystems in Switzerland in order to digitise processes.





