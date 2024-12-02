Intuit partners Fundbox for invoice financing via QuickBooks

The new financing solution enables small businesses who depend on QuickBooks for their accounting and invoicing to apply for loan offers with the click of a button.

QuickBooks Financing is a marketplace of small business finance products covering the full spectrum of credit offerings including, short and long term loans, lines of credit, invoice financing and Small Business Administration loans. All lenders and products are fully vetted by Intuit.

Fundbox offers between USD 500 and USD 25.000 of financing to small businesses that sell products or services to other companies.