Intuit, OnDeck to provide USD 100 mln small business lending fund

This financing solution enables small businesses to use their QuickBooks Online data to apply for loan offers with the click of a button. Intuit and OnDeck will launch a new USD 100 million small business lending fund to back the new product.

The new QuickBooks Financing Line of Credit product will be powered by Intuit’s customer data and leverage OnDeck’s technology.

QuickBooks Financing is a marketplace of small business finance products covering the full spectrum of credit offerings including, short and long term loans, lines of credit, invoice financing and Small Business Administration loans. All lenders and products are fully vetted by Intuit.