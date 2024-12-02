ING taps Expert System's Natural Language Understanding to reduce manual activities





According to the official press-release, Expert System’s Natural Language Understanding (NLU) capabilities will be instrumental in augmenting ING customer service agents and accelerating the application of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to a broader range of knowledge-based processes.

While RPA excels in the automation of many tasks, it falls short in automating those that require the ability to accurately comprehend, categorise, correlate, and extract knowledge from data. Expert System addresses these limitations by enabling the integration between RPA bots and NLU algorithms to reduce manual activities.