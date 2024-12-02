Indian Overseas Bank introduces savings account for millennials





For opening an IOB Trendy account, a customer needs to be within the age bracket of 21 – 38 years. The account is either self or jointly operated. In the case of a joint account, the primary holder must be a millennial at the time of the account opening.

There is no ‘Opening Balance’ requirement for IOB Trendy, so no charges will be levied for the first month for non-maintenance of balance. However, IOB Trendy customers need to maintain a daily minimum balance and a minimum digital turnover (transactions using IOB ATM/CDM/ IOB Mobile Banking or Internet Banking fund transfer/IOB UPI transactions or IOB debit card POS transactions).

The millennial-focused account also offers features like online application submission facility, free personalised accident (death) insurance cover of USD 7,000 if the quarterly average balance is USD 1,400 and above.