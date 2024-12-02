Indian Banks' Association urges customers to use digital mediums for bank activities

The IBA appealed to bank customers to visit bank branches only in case of absolute necessity. The IBA said the non-essential services will remain suspended during the pandemic period.

In case, if any customer needs any help, then they may call at bank branches or can use IVR facility throughout its call centre.

Cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transaction, all these essential activities will continue in all bank branches from March 23, IBA said.

Besides, the IBA has also appealed people to wash hands on exchanging currencies.