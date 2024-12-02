India: HDFC Bank to extend its mobile banking app for iWatch

HDFC Bank started developing the app for the Apple Watch when the developer kit or the Watchkit had been released and most commonly used features on the bank’s mobile app will be made available for the Apple Watch app, including balance enquiry, pre-paid mobile recharge, utility bill payments, requesting cheque books and account statements among others.

Still, the Apple Watch is estimated to hit the Indian market only in June or even later. Globally, it is expected to go on sale on April 24.

In February, HDFC tied-up with mobile banking app Chillr to enable peer-to-peer money transfers.

However, HDFC Bank isn’t the only one who is interested in using wearables for banking. Rival ICICI Bank also mentioned that the lender will be looking to develop banking products on wearables.