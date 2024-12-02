IIFL Home Finance signs MoU with Central Bank of India





According to the official press release, IIFL HF expects to grow loan book by 18% in the coming times with this tie up. The loan sourcing and servicing will be managed by IIFL Home Finance and 80% of the loan will be provided by Central Bank.

IIFL Home Finance will service the customers through the entire loan life-cycle including sourcing, documentation, collection and loan servicing.

IIFL Housing finance recently entered into co-lending arrangement with Standard Chartered Bank. IIFL HF has also joined hands with ICICI.