iFAST launches digital banking platform





Following this launch, the company will have the possibility to provide its DPB customers around the world with online personal banking services. They will also be able to hold, spend, and send their money across sic currencies, without paying any fees and having the capability to earn interest as they use it. The currently available currencies are GBP, USD, EUR, SGD, CNY, and HKD.

Clients will be able to open accounts on the iFAST Fintech Ecosystem in order to gain access to personal banking services in a seamless and secure manner.

The account holders will be allowed to link up their iGB digital banking accounts with different platforms that are available within iFAST Corporation. Included in the list of services are FSMOne.com, iFAST Financial, as well as the iFAST Global Markets platforms and tools that are incorporated into the markets iFAST has a presence in.

The aim of the launch is to further improve its digital banking and wealth management capabilities, as well as expand them across a global customer base. This will prioritise the development process of the customers’ persona and business needs while complementing iFAST’s Digital Transaction Business (DTB).

No geographical restrictions are applied for customers when it comes to opening an iGB account.











iFAST’s products and services

Global digital banking and wealth management platform, iFAST offers its customers and users multiple tools and solutions, including unit trusts, corporate pensions, ETFs, investment parking facilities, and more.

Clients are given the possibility to make a holistic list of recommendations and select the preferred fund managers for their users. The large fund range was designed to give them the ability to use it in order to meet the expectations and needs of their client base, as well as to offer services that suit their investment objectives.

The ETFs products are categorised by multiple types, such as bond, equity, inverse, cash-based, synthetic, as well as commodity, and they can be further personalised in order to value proposition to include a wider product range for their customers.

iFAST’s Global Prestige (iGB) represents a wealth management platform designed to meet the needs of both financial advisers and the High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in the local region. The iFAST Pensions was created to specialise in delivering tax-effective employee benefit services to multinational companies, businesses, and expatriates.

Moreover, the company offers several facilities to users in order for them to temporarily park their monies while deciding on the actual investments they want to make. The money can be parked in the Cash Fund and Money Market Funds, both available on the iFAST platform.







