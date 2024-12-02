IDBI Bank rolls out mobile banking app

The newly launched app will enable customers to use a range of services such as funds transfer, bill payment, mobile/DTH recharge, and an account view across savings, current account, fixed/recurring deposits, loans and demat.

Following the rollout, the public sector bank’s customers are able to select and access their account across any or all the mobile banking channels namely SMS, unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), browser and mobile app.

The application, with the branding IDBI Bank Go Mobile, is available on the Android platform and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.