ICICI Mera iMobile Banking App available for rural users

The app, called Mera iMobile, will allow users in rural areas to access banking services as well as information on agri services. The app can also be used by non-ICICI Bank customers.

The Mera iMobile app provides around 135 services, available in English and 11 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Some of the services that can be availed include Kisan Credit Card, Gold Loan, Farm Equipment Loan and Loans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The main aim of these services is to save time and cost to personally visit the branch. Around 14 frequently used banking services can also be accessed without mobile Internet connectivity.

Additionally, the Mera iMobile app also provides agriculture related information.

Since the app is specifically designed for rural and semi-urban areas, ICICI Bank has made sure that app is lightweight so that it can be downloaded and used even under low Internet speeds. Furthermore, the Bank will introduce Wi-Fi enabled posters across 700 rural and semi-urban branches to help users download the app.

The Mera iMobile app can be downloaded from Google Play store for Android users. The Bank also says that new app is a marked improvement over the SMS Banking services available in feature phones. ICICI Bank says it expects to reach over half a million downloads in the next six months.