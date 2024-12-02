ICICI Bank introduces digital ecosystem for MSMEs





The ecosystem, which offers an array of solutions, brings forth a shift from the existing industry practice where banks offer services only to their customers. As noted in an update, anyone can avail of the benefits of ICICI Bank’s digital solutions by simply downloading the new version of the InstaBIZ app.

Based on these insights, the firm has launched a digital ecosystem with open architecture by bundling banking services with offerings to help MSMEs.

MSMEs, who are customers of other banks, can avail of a host of services from the bank’s digital ecosystem by logging in as a ‘Guest’ in the new version of InstaBIZ. One of the services offered is the sanction of instant and paperless overdraft facility up to USD 32,675. Named ‘InstaOD Plus’, the proposition enables customers of any bank to avail of an overdraft instantly through a few clicks either on the new version of InstaBIZ or CIB.

Customers of ICICI Bank can ‘activate the OD into their current account instantly while customers of other banks can do so after opening of a current account with the bank digitally through Video KYC.

Another facility being offered is instant opening of a current account digitally. The end-to-end paperless process leverages the bank’s APIs that auto fill the account opening form and validate PAN/ Aadhaar number instantly and allows opening of account through Video KYC.

ICICI Bank has tied up with various partners to eliminate the need of MSMEs to coordinate with multiple experts to fulfill their varied requirement.

These partners include India Filings (for business compliances and registrations), IndiaMART (listing of business), Airtel (connectivity and business communications), ClearTax (tax filing and advisory), Zoho Books (accounting solutions), Global Linker (business networking and digital store management), Sherlock.ai (digital marketing and data analytics).