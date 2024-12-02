i2c partners with the Bank of Missouri

Through this partnership, i2c aims to provide fintechs with the ability to offer a full suite of digital financial products and services to consumers and businesses. Moreover, according to the official press release, the partnership is designed for a 5-year timeline.

TBOM is a community bank known for its expertise in digital banking initiatives. Through this alliance, TBOM plans to leverage i2c's core banking and payments platform to onboard fintech clients quickly, helping them to create their personal configurations of digital-first financial services that better meet customers' financial needs.

Moreover, according to the official announcement, this collaboration also aims to address the emerging requirements of fintechs to provide easier access to digital banking solutions. This will include checking and savings accounts, consumer and small business loans, credit cards, reward programs, and virtual cards, among other customisable banking services.

Commenting on this, i2c said that the partnership with TBOM highlights its commitment to providing technology and managed services to BaaS enablers globally.

As per TBOM's official statement, the company chose i2c for its configurable suite of products, and full suite of managed services, as well as its reputation in the industry. Moreover, with i2c as the main platform processor provider, the bank will be able to quickly and easily deliver a full suite of financial products and services, as well as much-needed flexibility. while allowing them the flexibility they need.

More information about i2c

i2c is a global provider of configurable banking and payment solutions. It provides a series of proprietary building block technologies that help clients to easily and cost-effectively create, launch and manage a comprehensive set of solutions including banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programmes supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones.

Leveraging its services and capabilities, i12c had multiple partnerships in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world. In addition, in November 2023, i2c announced the expansion of its partnership with Payfare to expand financial access and provide faster payouts for gig workers in Canada and the UK.

This announcement came shortly after the company partnered with Peru-based provider of integrated financial services Banco de Credit to support iO, which is BCP's digital banking subdivision. Then, iO powered by i2c's unified banking and payments platform, introduced virtual and physical Visa-backed consumer credit cards without any onboarding fees.