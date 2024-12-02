Hyperwallet partners Choice Bank to support prepaid card capabilities

Choice Bank, an international bank specializing in commercial banking and card services, offers prepaid cards in upwards of 45 global currencies. Through the partnership, Hyperwallet will make its prepaid card services available to clients in a range of new currencies, including Mexican Peso (MXN), Australian Dollar (AUD), and Japanese Yen (JPY). Additional currency options will be made available in the future to support the needs of Hyperwallet’s growing roster of clients.

Hyperwallet has recently announced that it would add prepaid card functionality to its growing suite of REST payout APIs later in 2016.

Hyperwallet is a purpose-built payout platform that provides growing organizations a way to manage payments and enhance the payee’s experience anywhere in the world.