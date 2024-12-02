Huawei Cloud signs MoUs with Silverlake and GlobeOSS

The agreements formalise separate partnerships focused on core banking systems and big data services, reflecting Huawei Cloud's efforts to expand its regional collaborations in financial technology and data-driven services.

As part of the agreement, Silverlake will become an enterprise software partner, working with Huawei Cloud to deliver customised banking solutions. These offerings will incorporate AI and cloud infrastructure to support the digital transformation efforts of financial institutions. According to representatives from Silverlake, the partnership is intended to support a shift toward modern banking architecture that integrates AI capabilities natively and prioritises operational efficiency and cybersecurity.

Officials from Huawei Cloud stated that by combining Silverlake's financial technology systems with Huawei’s infrastructure, the partnership aims to address the growing demand for flexible, cloud-based financial services platforms. The collaboration is expected to assist financial institutions in overhauling existing processes and adopting more agile and scalable digital systems.

Data services for carriers and government clients

In a separate agreement, GlobeOSS has been appointed as a service partner to support Huawei Cloud’s big data clients. Under the partnership, GlobeOSS will develop and implement analytics-driven solutions for sectors including telecommunications, financial services, and government agencies. The company will use Huawei Cloud’s data and AI capabilities to deliver predictive analytics, support intelligent governance initiatives, and help clients adopt more data-informed decision-making practices.

GlobeOSS representatives indicated that their role would primarily involve managing outsourced big data projects, from design to execution, on behalf of Huawei Cloud clients. The emphasis will be on designing solutions that align with the operational and regulatory needs of organisations across the Asia-Pacific region.

These partnerships are part of Huawei Cloud’s general strategy to improve its presence across the fintech and data services landscape in Asia through ecosystem cooperation with regional technology companies.