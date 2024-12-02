HSBC uses Avaloq Banking Suite to operate in Switzerland

It seems that the first phase started in 2014 with the roll-out of Avaloq’s core across the banks in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Monaco, Guernsey and Bermuda, bankingtech.com reports.

HSBC Private Bank aims to replace disparate in-house solutions at each location with a standardised global platform.

HSBC Private Bank signed for Avaloq’s CRM, portfolio management, securities and payment processing, credit and financial accounting and reporting modules.