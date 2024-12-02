Customers can now pay directly from their bank account during checkout. Holland & Barrett reportedly is the first major ecommerce partner for Trustly in the UK since its acquisition of Open Banking platform provider Ecospend. By implementing Trustly's services, Holland & Barrett hopes to address payment challenges such as refunds, reconciliation, and rising payment costs. The integration was made possible by Trustly's long-term relationship with Adyen, Holland & Barrett's payment gateway provider, according to ffnews.com.

According to Trustly's Chief Product Officer, Daniel Hecker, this partnership with Holland & Barrett will provide customers with easier and improved payment solutions while also supporting the retailer's growth. He notes that UK retailers are increasingly turning to account-to-account payments, as they modernise their payment methods and checkout technology.

Jonathan Haywood, Director of Omnichannel Customer Development at Holland & Barrett, highlights the company's significant daily transaction volume and its commitment to providing great service to customers. He praises Trustly's solution for its effectiveness and expects rapid adoption of the technology, according to Fintech Finance News.

Trustly's Open Banking-based payment method reportedly is a secure and convenient alternative to traditional payment methods. It leverages the UK's Open Banking regulations to allow customers to initiate payments directly from their bank accounts, eliminating the need for intermediaries such as card issuers. Trustly's technology is widely used in the European ecommerce market, and the company continues to expand its global footprint.

