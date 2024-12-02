HighJump acquires RedTail Solution

With this acquisition, HighJump TrueCommerce further expands its global footprint and extends its position in the market for trading partner connectivity and omnichannel enablement.

The acquisition fuels HighJump’s TrueCommerce division in North America growth with expanded services and integrations, including such RedTail offerings as AccountMate, Infor VISUAL, Sage BusinessVision Accounting and GDSN services.

Furthermore, the addition of RedTail Solutions extends TrueCommerce’s significant scale in the Sage and Microsoft Dynamics segments, complementing the company’s strategy aimed at helping suppliers and retailers connect through a fully managed commerce network service.

The combined companies will continue to deliver technical expertise and core infrastructure that allows SMBs to free up their resources to focus on growing their core business.