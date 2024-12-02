H&R Block's mobile banking app Spruce uses Galileo's technology





Spruce includes a spending account with a debit card, a connected savings account that allows for specific budgeting goals, early paycheck availability and overdraft protection – all of which are delivered through Galileo’s platform.

H&R Block offers global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution.

Galileo is a financial technology company and its platform, open API technology, and expertise enable fintechs to create financial solutions that expand the financial frontier. Galileo supports issuing physical and virtual payment cards, mobile push provisioning and more, across industries and geographies.