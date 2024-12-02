Halifax introduces online banking service for children

The service provides financial education and online safety information, as well as access to the Halifax mobile banking application. It was designed with Childnet International and The Money Advice Service.

The Expresscash account, as it is named, is the same as the online banking service offered to all customers but has the educational material on top.

A study conducted by Fujitsu reveals banking as the most popular digital service in the UK. Meanwhile, separate research from banking industry group the BBA showed about 2.3 million people between the ages of 70 and 100 bank online.

Findings reveal nearly 6.5 million people aged more than 60-years-old bank online. This compares with about 15.7 million between the ages of 18 and 34; and 12.5 million between 35 and 49-years-old.