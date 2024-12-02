Grey Cloack acquisition of ShareRetail goes live at Shops at South Town

This technology allows visitors near and inside the shopping centre to search for products online and then make the purchase immediately in the centre.

The ShareRails technology provides the tenants at the Shops at South Town various management, curation, and promotion features that can:

1. Make Products Discoverable - In-stock products and promotions are searchable online. Additionally, ShareRails creates digital product catalogues that enhance mall and merchant websites.

2. Drive Foot Traffic - Products appear in local search and social media results. Search results drive customers to the stores by showing store directions, hours, and product details.

3. Boost Customer Experience - The ability to have a continuous brand experience across devices ensures customers have a personalised touch both in-store and in the digital world.

Most retailers who operate in malls are not able to display their inventory outside of the store without ShareRailss O2O (Online-To-Offline) software platform. ShareRails O2O puts products, plus their specific SKU inventory, online where they can be found in online searches on Google and other search engines.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners is a mall operator in the US with more than USD 1.2 billion in retail assets under management. This first run of ShareRails O2O platform implementation at The Shops at South Town, a 150-store, 1.3 million square-foot shopping center, represents a market test, with more major properties of Pacific Retail to follow. This implementation comes immediately following South Towns multi-million renovation.