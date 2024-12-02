Following this announcement, the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) will leverage Impact Cubed’s ESG dataset via FactSet. This dataset includes company and fund-lever metrics, SDG alignment scores, biodiversity and climate indicators, and sovereign-lever ESG analytics.











Sustainability for investors

Impact Cubed designs indices, portfolios, and funds that optimise risk, return, and impact, supporting investors to build their own by leveraging its database. Utilising ratings and scores leads to the inability to integrate ESG factors into key risk considerations and to loss of nuance. Quantitative data helps investors design their portfolios more precisely and optimise risk, return, and impact dimensions.

Its datasets feature transparent methodology, allowing investors to have a clear understanding of how the data is collected, processed, and applied. They can see operational impact metrics, assessments, and ESG considerations, allowing for investors, asset managers, and consultants to make decisions that are aligned with sustainability goals.

Management teams who are good at managing their environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities generally create more value for investors. Higher ESG performance is connected to several key investment factors, including higher profitability, lower volatility, better allocation of capital and cash flow management, and higher valuations and financial returns, according to ESG analytics.

The dataset aligns with global reporting standards and frameworks, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and emerging biodiversity risk assessment frameworks. The data is quantitative, comparable across asset classes, and supports long-term portfolio risk and opportunity analysis.

The company’s impact on ESG data is based on modern portfolio theory and rooted in empirical sustainability research. It offers asset owners tools that enable them to analyse sustainability factors with the same rigour as traditional investment factors across all asset classes.