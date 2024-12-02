Google, Santander partner to ease cloud tech transition

Google Cloud has recently launched Dual Run, a first-of-its-kind service developed in collaboration with technology coming from Santander.





How can Google’s Dual Run help companies?

The Dual Run technology commercialised by Google counts for multiple applications in the financial services industry. At the same time, Santander started using Dual Run to upload data and workloads into Google’s secure infrastructure. The Spain-based bank will also leverage Google’s expertise and tech abilities of cloud management and software to accelerate digital transformation and provide better services to its corporate clients.

Switching from legacy infrastructure to modern cloud technology is a step that all banks and industries must consider, as society is drastically changing and becoming more digitalised. Dual Run for Google Cloud benefits from the innovation and in-house developments from Santander to drive digital transformation for companies across all industries.

By migrating mainframe systems to the cloud technology, companies and institutions can better make use of their data, enhance their cybersecurity operations, and build a foundation for further development and transformation.





Santander – leading the path towards innovation

Santander is one of the first major banks in the world to digitalise its core banking solution, which will help over 157 million customers enhance their banking experience and increase efficiency. Its in-house developed software Gravity allows parallel processing, which means the bank can simultaneously run both in its existing mainframe and in the cloud, allowing it to perform real-time testing without interruption.

Once it completes the desired level of stability and performance, the bank can transit to the cloud. Santander expects to complete its transition in two-three year so that it can offer enhanced banking solution to its customers across the globe.