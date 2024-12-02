Goldman Sachs launches GS Bank for the masses

Consumers can now open an account with GS Bank for USD 1. This is a major change since Goldman Sachs has been serving billionaires and giant companies undertaking mega-mergers, dailymail.co.uk reports.

The GS Bank launch follows Goldman`s acquisition of GE Capital`s online deposit platform, approved in March 2016 by the US Federal Reserve, after which it assumed USD 16 billion of deposits from 145,000 customers. Goldman is offering savers an interest rate of 1.05% and a five-year certificate of deposit at 2%.