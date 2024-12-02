Global survey finds the bigger challenge for SMEs amid pandemics is instability





C2FO’s 2021 Working Capital Survey was conducted across 16 countries from December 2020 to January 2021, focusing on businesses with between 10 and 500 employees.

Respondents of this survey cited economic instability and uncertainty about customer orders as their biggest challenges.

An average of 87% of respondents said they have enough liquidity for the next six months, but liquidity costs continue to rise, as 65% of respondents said they pay an APR of more than 8%. Besides, 37% of respondents said late payments from customers had increased in 2020.