Global Exchange expands its payments and invoicing services

Along with its parent company, Cambridge Global Payments, Global Exchange is introducing Invoice Automation Solutions, a new service for businesses across industries that will be added into the Cambridge Global Payments offering.

The business invoice processing software can extract key information from paper invoices and other documents, the companies said.

Invoice Automation Solutions adds to the services already offered by Global Exchange, which include cross-border payment services, foreign exchange (FX) risk management and the integration of these services into existing accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

Cambridge Global Payments was acquired by FLEETCOR earlier this year.