Glia partners Tyfone





With Glia, Tyfone’s bank and credit union clients can meet customers where they are and communicate with them through whichever methods they prefer – including messaging, video banking and voice – while guiding them through CoBrowsing. Customers can be transferred from chatbots to live representatives when they have more complex inquiries without having to reauthenticate themselves or provide additional context.

Glia's solution improves web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with nearly 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe.