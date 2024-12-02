Glia introduces Unified Interactions Index Calculator

The calculator, available online at no cost, allows banks, credit unions, and insurance companies to compare their performance against over 500 peers in terms of efficiency, effectiveness, and customer experience. The calculator is part of Glia’s broader Unified Interactions Index, a metric that helps financial institutions measure the value created by their customer interactions. By answering 14 questions, users receive benchmarking data that categorises their performance into one of three groups: front runners, pacers, or stragglers. Based on these results, Glia offers recommendations to improve customer interaction strategies.

Customer interaction and loyalty

In the company press release, officials from Glia noted that customer interactions have become an important indicator of loyalty for financial institutions. They explained that Glia's new tool provides a simple, effective way to assess a company’s current position and offers specific steps for improvement. The process aims to help institutions modernise their approach to customer interactions and achieve better business results.

In July 2024, Glia launched the Glia Interactions Index for financial services, allowing comparisons of customer interaction strategies with other institutions in the industry. The report offers practical recommendations for banks, credit unions, and insurance companies to improve their customers' brand experiences. In the current interaction-driven economy, customer engagements are crucial in determining loyalty and revenue outcomes.

In November 2023, Glia announced the launch of new generative AI tools to help financial institutions (FIs) drive efficiency and better the customer experience. The introduction of the generative AI tools aimed to help gain customers’ trust while providing an open, flexible framework for FIs.





More information about Glia

Glia specialises in Unified Interaction Management, providing a platform that integrates voice, digital customer service, and AI through its ChannelLess architecture. This system allows for seamless customer interactions across multiple channels, aiming to help companies improve efficiency and customer loyalty.