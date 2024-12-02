GHX teams with Pagero for e-procurement services

GHX, which focuses on healthcare supply chain automation and integration technology, and Pagero which focuses on Europe, are partnering to serve the Nordic markets. The collaboration aims to deliver electronic invoicing and ordering solutions that meet regulatory and market needs as well as on transforming the healthcare supply chain through increased automation.

Member state and European legislation is increasingly impacting the way that healthcare suppliers and providers do business. Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Spain are among early adopters of European e-invoicing legislation, while the UK and France are to follow shortly.

E-invoicing in Europe continues to follow the growing trend already appreciated in 2014. In the Billentis report, International Market Overview & Forecast, predictions for 2015 see the volume of e-invoices exchanged between companies and governments reaching 4.6 billion. For consumers, the figure will be around 2.7 billion. Norway, Sweden and Denmark are the front runners leading this technological leap.

Sweden-headquartered Pagero offers e-order and e-invoice services that help businesses to streamline operations throughout the order-to-pay process. Their services are delivered in the cloud via Pagero Online network. According to the company, they serve over 15.000 customers in 50 countries and reach over 750.000 companies and organizations worldwide.