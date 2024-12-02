German energy supplier selects Top Image Systems

The German energy supplier has selected TIS to optimize a variety of its business processes, including automation of accounts payable (AP) processes, automated reading of handwritten meter cards and digital processing of new customer contracts and other related incoming documents.

All three separate content processing applications will leverage the same eFLOW platform. eFLOW INVOICE will automate the processing of 80,000 invoices per year received at different locations and in different formats. The project supports Germanys new electronic invoicing initiative and accommodates invoices in the new standardized German e-invoice format called ZUGFeRD. Further efficiency will be gained as eFLOW INVOICE for SAP delivers processed invoices to the companys existing SAP workflow.

In recent news, TIS and Hanse Orga, an independent software and consulting firm, have entered a global partnership to provide capture-enabled accounts receivable (AR) payment processing and related financial solutions for SAP as well as for other ERP environments.