Gemalto brings new PIN solution for Intesa Sanpaolo in Italy

This means customers can activate and use their new credit and debit cards immediately by receiving an immediate notification of their PIN. Intesa Sanpaolo a large bank in the Eurozone, and adoption of Gemalto’s PIN by e-Channel solution is integral to the reimagining of its in-branch and digital banking offer. Over 800,000 codes have already been securely distributed, combining customer service with significant cost savings compared to traditional postal delivery.

By the end of 2016, Gemalto’s current PIN-by-SMS and PIN-by-Web solutions will be joined by a new PIN-by-App channel, giving Intesa Sanpaolo customers the freedom to access instant PIN notifications and reminders via their mobile phone, tablet or PC.