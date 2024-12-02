G4S teams up with OneBanks to implement cash and bill payment services





The kiosks have been designed to use Open Banking technology to offer face to face banking to communities which no longer have local bank branches. G4S will equip OneBanks kiosks with a Cash 360 which will allow customers to pay utilities and other bills with cash. The same technology will also enable the customer to make cash withdrawals.

The OneBanks facility is equipped with a touch screen which also allows customers who may not have a credit card to purchase goods and services from online providers, such as Amazon, eBay or ASOS, using cash.