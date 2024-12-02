Fulton Bank uses Finzly for its foreign exchange and finance operations





Leveraging open APIs and integrating with existing core technology, FX STAR enables Fulton Bank customers to execute foreign currency transactions via a portal at their convenience, use multi-currency accounts to purchase foreign currencies in bulk, and initiate payments.

Operationally, the bank can self-administer its internal users, manage permissions, and set limits. Finzly’s EXIM STAR is an international trade finance solution that helps the bank manage the transaction lifecycle of commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collections.