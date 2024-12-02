French fintech Pennylane raises GBP 13.2 mln

This funding round follows the USD 4.3 million (approx. GBP 3.1 million) seed round back in May 2020.

Pennylane enables businesses to access their complete, and up-to-date financial data at any time in order to make the right decisions.

In general, business leaders are close to their accountants but can sometimes get frustrated by the tools they use, which limit collaboration and real-time visibility into their company’s financial data.

And that’s where Pennylane comes into play with its solution that centralises all purchasing, sales, and banking transaction data to make it real management and decision-making tool for company managers. Notably, the managers will have the opportunity to give access to their accountants so they may keep the books.