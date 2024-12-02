Freedom Finance upgrades its platform





The upgrades and changes were completed with zero downtime, and it included its Cloud and API platform, aiming to allow an improved level of scalability as part of the company’s focus on an embedded finance ecosystem.

The changes are set to allow Freedom Finance to onboard new partners that are focusing on embedded finance as well, through the use of automated software processes in a faster and more efficient manner. The customers will be able to access an entire marketplace of financial services and products via a single API, giving them the possibility to seamlessly provide their users with personal credit services 24/7 through their own digital platform.

In addition to the upgrades, Freedom Finance has launched a new Lender Performance Index product, designed to offer their lenders an improved and clear understanding of the way they are performing in their marketplace. The index is set to provide merchants and clients with the necessary offering for making enhanced offers and outcomes for customers using the platform.











Freedom Finance’s strategy of development

Digital lending marketplace that offers its users unsecured personal loans, mortgages, and other financial solutions and tools, Freedom Finance had several collaborations and launches in the past couple of months, covering multiple geographic areas around the world.

In May 2023, the company announced its partnership with Money Expert to provide clients with credit card services and loans. Following this strategic deal, Freedom Finance’s proprietary matching platform was set to be leveraged by Money Expert for offering improved customer credit proposition products. This included a range of credit cards, personal loans, as well as second-charge mortgages.

All of the secured and unsecured lending tools and services were provided through Freedom Finance’s proprietary matching technology. This used soft search technology and Open Banking services to match users and their plan to credit only the solutions they were eligible for. The platform was also leveraged to ensure that customers had the capability to shop around to find more products and tools that suited their individual needs and preferences, at the most suitable rates available on the market for them.

In March 2023, UK-based integrated pureplay digital retailer and financial services provider The Very Group extended its embedded marketplace partnership with Freedom Finance for a period of three years.

Freedom Finance offered The Very Group’s users access to unsecured personal loans and products. By using soft search technology and advanced matching, the company gave clients the possibility to find loans from a panel of different credit providers, without the risk of harming their credit scores while they searched for products.